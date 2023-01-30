In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:
Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group Co has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.56 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
FS Bancorp (FSBW - Free Report) : This bank holding company that delivers banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses and industry niches within distinct Puget Sound area communities, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
FS Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.43 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Orix Corp Ads (IX - Free Report) : This diversified financial services institution which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Orix Corp Ads has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.70 compared with 9.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
