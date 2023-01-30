In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 30th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:
AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.
AngloGold Ashanti’s shares gained 61.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.
Shinhan Financial Group’s shares gained 43.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
DBS Group (DBSDY - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalization whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.
DBS Group’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.