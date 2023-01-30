Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 30th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 30th:

AngloGold Ashanti (AU - Free Report) : This independent, global gold mining company with mines and exploration projects across Continental Africa, South Africa, Americas and Australasia, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 13.0% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price and Consensus

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price-consensus-chart | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

AngloGold Ashanti’s shares gained 61.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price

AngloGold Ashanti Limited Price

AngloGold Ashanti Limited price | AngloGold Ashanti Limited Quote

Shinhan Financial Group Co (SHG - Free Report) : This company which provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price and Consensus

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price-consensus-chart | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

Shinhan Financial Group’s shares gained 43.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Price

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd price | Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd Quote

DBS Group (DBSDY - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalization whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year  earnings increasing 20.2% over the last 60 days.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price and Consensus

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price and Consensus

DBS Group Holdings Ltd price-consensus-chart | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote

DBS Group’s shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price

DBS Group Holdings Ltd Price

DBS Group Holdings Ltd price | DBS Group Holdings Ltd Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) - free report >>

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY) - free report >>

Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd (SHG) - free report >>

Published in

finance gold