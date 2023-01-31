We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Generac Holdings (GNRC)
As we’re all very aware, 2022 was a challenging environment for many companies, with deep valuation slashes occurring regularly.
Fortunately, 2023 has certainly gotten off to a much better start, with green widespread across many areas year-to-date.
However, the outlook isn’t great for all companies, including Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) . Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Generac Holdings is a manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.
How does the company currently stack up? Let’s take a closer look.
Share Performance
GNRC shares haven’t fared well over the last six months, down roughly 60% and widely lagging behind the general market.
However, GNRC shares have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, up more than 12% and outperforming the S&P 500.
Growth Outlook
The company is forecasted to witness quite a slowdown in growth, with estimates indicating an 11% pullback in earnings for its current fiscal year (FY22) and a further 15% in FY23.
GNRC’s top-line is in slightly better shape, with estimates indicating a positive 20% Y/Y change in FY22 but a 7% pullback in FY23.
Quarterly Performance
Generac has primarily delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, exceeding earnings estimates in four consecutive quarters.
In its latest release, the company exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by roughly 8% but marginally fell short of revenue expectations.
Bottom Line
A slowdown in growth and negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company in the near term.
Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook over the last several months.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.