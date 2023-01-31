Back to top

Bear of the Day: Generac Holdings (GNRC)

Read MoreHide Full Article

As we’re all very aware, 2022 was a challenging environment for many companies, with deep valuation slashes occurring regularly.

Fortunately, 2023 has certainly gotten off to a much better start, with green widespread across many areas year-to-date.

However, the outlook isn’t great for all companies, including Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) . Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook, landing the stock into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Generac Holdings is a manufacturer of power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products, including portable, residential, commercial, and industrial generators.

How does the company currently stack up? Let’s take a closer look.

Share Performance

GNRC shares haven’t fared well over the last six months, down roughly 60% and widely lagging behind the general market.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

However, GNRC shares have busted out of the gate strong in 2023, up more than 12% and outperforming the S&P 500.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Growth Outlook

The company is forecasted to witness quite a slowdown in growth, with estimates indicating an 11% pullback in earnings for its current fiscal year (FY22) and a further 15% in FY23.

GNRC’s top-line is in slightly better shape, with estimates indicating a positive 20% Y/Y change in FY22 but a 7% pullback in FY23.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Quarterly Performance

Generac has primarily delivered better-than-expected quarterly results, exceeding earnings estimates in four consecutive quarters.

In its latest release, the company exceeded the Zacks Consensus EPS Estimate by roughly 8% but marginally fell short of revenue expectations.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

A slowdown in growth and negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company in the near term.

Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook over the last several months.

For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) - free report >>

Published in

electronics energy