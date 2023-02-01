We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
UBS (UBS - Free Report) : This company that provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications organization that offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.
First Business Financial Services (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 day.
S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.