Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 1st

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

UBS (UBS - Free Report) : This company that provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

UBS Group AG Price and Consensus

UBS Group AG Price and Consensus

UBS Group AG price-consensus-chart | UBS Group AG Quote

Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) : This company which designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus

Super Micro Computer, Inc. Price and Consensus

Super Micro Computer, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Super Micro Computer, Inc. Quote

Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications organization that offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA Price and Consensus

Publicis Groupe SA price-consensus-chart | Publicis Groupe SA Quote

First Business Financial Services (FBIZ - Free Report) : This bank holding company that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 day.

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Business Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Business Financial Services, Inc. Quote

S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.7% over the last 60 days.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

S&T Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote

 

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


UBS Group AG (UBS) - free report >>

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) - free report >>

Publicis Groupe SA (PUBGY) - free report >>

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) - free report >>

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (STBA) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers finance