In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR (YY) - free report >>
Image: Shutterstock
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:
JOYY (YY - Free Report) : This China-based company that provides a social media platform, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) : This company which is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe with activities focused on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)
Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR Quote
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.76%.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens