Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:

JOYY (YY - Free Report) : This China-based company that provides a social media platform, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.62%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Volkswagen (VWAGY - Free Report) : This company which is the largest automobile manufacturer in Europe with activities focused on the automotive market and they offer products and services along the entire automotive value chain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.85%, compared with the industry average of 0.76%.

