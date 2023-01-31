In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) - free report >>
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) - free report >>
Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:
Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
Axis Capital Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Axis Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Axis Capital Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
Axis Capital Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | Axis Capital Holdings Limited Quote
Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Archer Daniels Midland Company Price and Consensus
Archer Daniels Midland Company price-consensus-chart | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote
Archer Daniels Midland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.89 compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Archer Daniels Midland Company PE Ratio (TTM)
Archer Daniels Midland Company pe-ratio-ttm | Archer Daniels Midland Company Quote
Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) : This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.
Credicorp Ltd. Price and Consensus
Credicorp Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credicorp Ltd. Quote
Credicorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.32 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Credicorp Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)
Credicorp Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Credicorp Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.