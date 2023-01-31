Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for January 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 31st:  

Axis Capital Holdings (AXS - Free Report) : This Bermuda-based holding company that provides a broad range of specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to its clients on a worldwide basis, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Axis Capital Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.47 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) : This Illinois-based company which is one of the leading producers of food and beverage ingredients as well as goods made from various agricultural products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Archer Daniels Midland has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.89 compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) : This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.3% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.32 compared with 8.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


