We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 2nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Ryanair (RYAAY - Free Report) : This company which provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 11.2% over the last 60 days.
Ryanair Holdings PLC Price and Consensus
Ryanair Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Ryanair Holdings PLC Quote
Impinj (PI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 day.
Impinj, Inc. Price and Consensus
Impinj, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Impinj, Inc. Quote
Murphy USA (MUSA - Free Report) : This company which is leading independent retailer of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
Murphy USA Inc. Price and Consensus
Murphy USA Inc. price-consensus-chart | Murphy USA Inc. Quote
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This diversified bank holding company that provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp Price and Consensus
Merchants Bancorp price-consensus-chart | Merchants Bancorp Quote
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus
StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.