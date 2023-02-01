In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February s1st:
S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus
S&T Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 2.62%.
S&T Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
S&T Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | S&T Bancorp, Inc. Quote
Siemens (SIEGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Siemens AG Price and Consensus
Siemens AG price-consensus-chart | Siemens AG Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.
Siemens AG Dividend Yield (TTM)
Siemens AG dividend-yield-ttm | Siemens AG Quote
Global Water Resources (GWRS - Free Report) : This water resource management company that owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.5% over the last 60 days.
Global Water Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus
Global Water Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.80%.
Global Water Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Global Water Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Water Resources, Inc. Quote
