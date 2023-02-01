Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February s1st:

S&T Bancorp (STBA - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.41%, compared with the industry average of 2.62%.

S&T Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Siemens (SIEGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Siemens AG Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.14%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Siemens AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Water Resources (GWRS - Free Report) : This water resource management company that owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Global Water Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.80%.

Global Water Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

