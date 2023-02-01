In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 1st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
Publicis Groupe (PUBGY - Free Report) : This global advertising and communications organization that offers a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.
Publicis Groupe’s shares gained 24.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Old Republic International (ORI - Free Report) : This insurance holding company which along with its subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.
Old Republic International’s shares gained 13.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Siemens (SIEGY - Free Report) : This company which is the world's largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Siemens’s shares gained 40.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
