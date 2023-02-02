We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Bull of the Day: Century Casinos (CNTY)
It’s beginning to feel like the bulls are taking control. That can lull traders and investors into a false sense of security. It is important to remember that at the end of the day, the most important thing is earnings. Stocks with the strongest earnings trends are the ones that have the best chance at giving longstanding returns. One way to uncover these stocks is by looking at stocks in the good graces of our Zacks Rank.
One such stock is today’s Bull of the Day, Century Casinos (CNTY - Free Report) . The company is involved in the development and management of casinos and gaming establishments, offering various games such as slot machines, table games, and racing. Century Casinos operates in several countries, including the United States, Canada, and Poland. The company's main revenue streams come from gaming operations, food and beverage sales, and hotel and resort operations.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The reason for the favorable rank is analysts have increased their earnings estimates for next year. Over the last sixty days, the upside earnings revision have pushed up our Zacks Consensus Estimate from 80 cents to $1.01. For the next year, that means that earnings growth is slated to come in at 144%. That is a big bounce-back year for a stock that saw its earnings shrink 37% this year.
Translated to the revenue side, that’s 11% revenue growth for this year and 31% growth for next year.