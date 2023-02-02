Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

Impinj (PI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Impinj’s shares gained 25.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.

The Interpublic Group of Companies’s shares gained 29.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Swedbank (SWDBY - Free Report) : This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.

Swedbank’s shares gained 36.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

