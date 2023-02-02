In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:
Impinj (PI - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.
Impinj’s shares gained 25.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG - Free Report) : This company that provides advertising and marketing services worldwide, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 days.
The Interpublic Group of Companies’s shares gained 29.0% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Swedbank (SWDBY - Free Report) : This leading Nordic-Baltic banking group with retail customers and corporate customers in Sweden, Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.5% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank’s shares gained 36.3% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.