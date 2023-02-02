Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:  

Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) : This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This diversified bank holding company that provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67 compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.72 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

