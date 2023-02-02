In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:
Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) : This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.
Credicorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.95 compared with 9.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Merchants Bancorp (MBIN - Free Report) : This diversified bank holding company that provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
Merchants Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.67 compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
StoneX Group (SNEX - Free Report) : This financial services company that offers execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
StoneX Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.72 compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.