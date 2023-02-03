We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 3rd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Dassault Systemes (DASTY - Free Report) : This company which is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets and provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.5% over the last 60 days.
BankFinancial (BFIN - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Capital Southwest (CSWC - Free Report) : This venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favourable growth potential, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 day.
Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM - Free Report) : This company which is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This online direct sales company in China which through its website and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.