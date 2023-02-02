Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 2nd:

Credicorp (BAP - Free Report) : This financial service holding company that provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Credicorp Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credicorp Ltd. Price and Consensus

Credicorp Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Credicorp Ltd. Quote

Credicorp has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Credicorp Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Credicorp Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Credicorp Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Credicorp Ltd. Quote

Core & Main (CNM - Free Report) : This company which specializes in distribution of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus

Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.93 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Core & Main, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Core & Main, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Core & Main, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Core & Main, Inc. Quote

Jabil (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. Price and Consensus

Jabil, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Jabil, Inc. Quote

Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 0.87 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Jabil, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Jabil, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Jabil, Inc. (JBL) - free report >>

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) - free report >>

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM) - free report >>

Published in

business-services computers finance