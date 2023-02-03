In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
Capital Southwest (CSWC - Free Report) : This venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favourable growth potential, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Southwest Corporation Price and Consensus
Capital Southwest Corporation price-consensus-chart | Capital Southwest Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.56%, compared with the industry average of 2.66%.
Capital Southwest Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
Capital Southwest Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Capital Southwest Corporation Quote
BankFinancial (BFIN - Free Report) : This bank holding company which is a full-service, community-oriented savings bank providing financial services to individuals, families and businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.
BankFinancial Corporation Price and Consensus
BankFinancial Corporation price-consensus-chart | BankFinancial Corporation Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.91%, compared with the industry average of 2.85%.
BankFinancial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)
BankFinancial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | BankFinancial Corporation Quote
Philip Morris International (PM - Free Report) : This tobacco company which is working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing nearly 4.4% over the last 60 days.
Philip Morris International Inc. Price and Consensus
Philip Morris International Inc. price-consensus-chart | Philip Morris International Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.91%, compared with the industry average of 4.90%.
Philip Morris International Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Philip Morris International Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Philip Morris International Inc. Quote
