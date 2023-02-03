In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF - Free Report) : This international energy company which is based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 10.7% over the last 60 days.
YPF Sociedad Anonima Price and Consensus
YPF Sociedad Anonima price-consensus-chart | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
YPF Sociedad Anonima has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.58 compared with 7.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
YPF Sociedad Anonima PE Ratio (TTM)
YPF Sociedad Anonima pe-ratio-ttm | YPF Sociedad Anonima Quote
JD.com (JD - Free Report) : This online direct sales company in China which through its website and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
JD.com, Inc. Price and Consensus
JD.com, Inc. price-consensus-chart | JD.com, Inc. Quote
JD.com has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 21.37 compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
JD.com, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
JD.com, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | JD.com, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.