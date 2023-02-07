In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 6th:
e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.
e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.91 compared with 2.62 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Jabil (JBL - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest global suppliers of electronic manufacturing services that offers electronics design, production, product management and after-market services to customers catering to aerospace, automotive, computing, consumer, defense, industrial, instrumentation, medical, networking, peripherals, storage and telecommunications industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Jabil has a PEG ratio of 0.82 compared with 0.88 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.7% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 2.13 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
