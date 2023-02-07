In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America and it specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.
Wabash National’s shares gained 27.8% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Thermon (THR - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.3% over the last 60 days.
Thermon’ shares gained 30.5% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC - Free Report) : This company which was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico’ shares gained 13.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 8.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
