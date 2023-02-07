In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
Societe Generale Group (SCGLY - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.
Societe Generale Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) : This company which is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
American Eagle Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) : This company which provides online financial services and offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.
Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
