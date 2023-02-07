Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:  

Societe Generale Group (SCGLY - Free Report) : This financial services company which provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.3% over the last 60 days.

Societe Generale Group Price and Consensus

Societe Generale Group Price and Consensus

Societe Generale Group price-consensus-chart | Societe Generale Group Quote

Societe Generale Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.55 compared with 8.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Societe Generale Group PE Ratio (TTM)

Societe Generale Group PE Ratio (TTM)

Societe Generale Group pe-ratio-ttm | Societe Generale Group Quote

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) : This company which is a specialty retailer of casual apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Price and Consensus

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

American Eagle Outfitters has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 14.46 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Quote

Enova International (ENVA - Free Report) : This company which provides online financial services and offers loans to customers in the United States and in the United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.65 compared with 9.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) - free report >>

Societe Generale Group (SCGLY) - free report >>

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA) - free report >>

Published in

finance retail