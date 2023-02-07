In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:
NewJersey Resources (NJR - Free Report) : This energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.2% over the last 60 days.
NewJersey Resources Corporation Price and Consensus
NewJersey Resources Corporation price-consensus-chart | NewJersey Resources Corporation Quote
NewJersey Resources’s shares gained 18.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
NewJersey Resources Corporation Price
NewJersey Resources Corporation price | NewJersey Resources Corporation Quote
Las Vegas Sands (LVS - Free Report) : This company which is a leading international developer of multi-use integrated resorts primarily operating in the U.S. and Asia, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 31.8% over the last 60 days.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price and Consensus
Las Vegas Sands Corp. price-consensus-chart | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote
Las Vegas Sands’ shares gained 42.2% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Las Vegas Sands Corp. Price
Las Vegas Sands Corp. price | Las Vegas Sands Corp. Quote
Silicon Laboratories (SLAB - Free Report) : This company which is a leading provider of silicon, software and solutions for the Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer and automotive markets, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.3% over the last 60 days.
Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Price and Consensus
Silicon Laboratories, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Quote
Silicon Laboratories’ shares gained 40.8% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Price
Silicon Laboratories, Inc. price | Silicon Laboratories, Inc. Quote
