Image: Bigstock
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) : This company which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe and the world, as measured by total assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price and Consensus
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Quote
Sun Life Financial (SLF - Free Report) : This company which is the third largest insurer in Canada and is well diversified by geography and product, providing protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Sun Life Financial Inc. Price and Consensus
Sun Life Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote
Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This company which provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Tencent Music Entertainment Group Sponsored ADR Quote
Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and markets personal care products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 day.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Price and Consensus
Edgewell Personal Care Company price-consensus-chart | Edgewell Personal Care Company Quote
Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This Lima, Peru-based company which provides financial products and services with segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus
Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.