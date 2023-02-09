Back to top

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 9th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) : This company which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe and the world, as measured by total assets, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Sun Life Financial (SLF - Free Report) : This company which is the third largest insurer in Canada and is well diversified by geography and product, providing protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers worldwide, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME - Free Report) : This company which provides an online music entertainment platform primarily in China, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Edgewell Personal Care (EPC - Free Report) : This company which manufactures and markets personal care products, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.4% over the last 60 day.

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This Lima, Peru-based company which provides financial products and services with segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

