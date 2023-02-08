In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:
RITHM CAP CP (RITM - Free Report) : This company which is a provider of capital and services to the real estate and financial services industries, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.
RITHM CAP CP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.01 compared with 9.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.52 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PBF Energy (PBF - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in refining and supplying petroleum products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 16.5% over the last 60 days.
PBF Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.61 compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
