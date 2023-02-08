In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 8th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:
Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk’s shares gained 21.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company which company operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Selective Insurance Group’ shares gained 10.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest advertising, marketing and corporate communications companies in the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Omnicom Group’ shares gained 22.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
