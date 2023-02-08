Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for February 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) : This global healthcare company which is a leader in the worldwide diabetes market, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk’s shares gained 21.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) : This company which company operates as a P&C insurer and offers insurance products and services across the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Selective Insurance Group’ shares gained 10.6% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Omnicom Group (OMC - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest advertising, marketing and corporate communications companies in the world, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.

Omnicom Group’ shares gained 22.7% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


