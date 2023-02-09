Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This Lima, Peru-based company which provides financial products and services with segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Price and Consensus

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. price-consensus-chart | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.16%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Intercorp Financial Services Inc. Quote

Sun Life Financial (SLF - Free Report) : This company which is the third largest insurer in Canada and is well diversified by geography and product, providing protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Sun Life Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Sun Life Financial Inc. Price and Consensus

Sun Life Financial Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 0.09%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sun Life Financial Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Sun Life Financial Inc. Quote

SnapOn (SNA - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of professional tools, equipment, and related solutions for technicians, vehicle service centres, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other industrial users, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 1.0% over the last 60 days.

Snap-On Incorporated Price and Consensus

Snap-On Incorporated Price and Consensus

Snap-On Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Snap-On Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.58%, compared with the industry average of 0.19%.

Snap-On Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Snap-On Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Snap-On Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Snap-On Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Snap-On Incorporated (SNA) - free report >>

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) - free report >>

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (IFS) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary fin-tech