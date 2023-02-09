In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:
Intercorp Financial Services (IFS - Free Report) : This Lima, Peru-based company which provides financial products and services with segment consists of Bank, Insurance, Real Estate Operations and Others, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Intercorp Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92 compared with 9.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Deutsche Bank (DB - Free Report) : This company which is the largest bank in Germany and one of the largest financial institutions in Europe and the world, as measured by total assets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Bank has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.82 compared with 8.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Sun Life Financial (SLF - Free Report) : This company which is the third largest insurer in Canada and is well diversified by geography and product, providing protection and wealth management products and services to individual and group customers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Sun Life Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78 compared with 11.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.