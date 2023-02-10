Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stock to Buy for February 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is the stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.07%, compared with the industry average of 0.39%.

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG dividend-yield-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Published in

utilities