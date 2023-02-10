Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 10th:

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus

Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)

Deutsche Telekom AG peg-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTTYY - Free Report) : This company which provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Price and Consensus

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Price and Consensus

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote

CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 106.8% over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) - free report >>

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM) - free report >>

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTTYY) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture utilities