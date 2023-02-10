We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Shutterstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 10th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 10th:
Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom AG Price and Consensus
Deutsche Telekom AG price-consensus-chart | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.80 compared with 1.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Deutsche Telekom AG PEG Ratio (TTM)
Deutsche Telekom AG peg-ratio-ttm | Deutsche Telekom AG Quote
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (NTTYY - Free Report) : This company which provides a variety of telecommunications services, including telephone, telegraph, leased circuits, data communication, terminal equipment sales and other services, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Price and Consensus
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a PEG ratio of 1.53 compared with 1.96 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation Quote
CalMaine Foods (CALM - Free Report) : This company which is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 106.8% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
CalMaine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
