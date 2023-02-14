Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This insurance and reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.

Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) : This company that operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

