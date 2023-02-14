In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This insurance and reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS - Free Report) : This company that operates and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.8%.
Autohome Inc. (ATHM - Free Report) : This company that operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in China has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
