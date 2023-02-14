In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Weatherford International plc (WFRD - Free Report) : This energy services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.
Weatherford International’s shares gained 58.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Belden Inc. (BDC - Free Report) : This signal transmission solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Belden’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This company which operates a live game streaming platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.
HUYA’s shares gained 123.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
