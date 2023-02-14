Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Weatherford International plc (WFRD - Free Report) : This energy services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.6% over the last 60 days.

Weatherford International’s shares gained 58.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Belden Inc. (BDC - Free Report) : This signal transmission solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Belden’s shares gained 11% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HUYA Inc. (HUYA - Free Report) : This company which operates a live game streaming platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.7% over the last 60 days.

HUYA’s shares gained 123.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

