Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) : This connected commerce solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.36, compared with 19.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a  Value Score  of A.

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Everest Re has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Belden Inc. (BDC - Free Report) : This signal transmission solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Belden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.99, compared with 19.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


