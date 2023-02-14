In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) : This connected commerce solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.36, compared with 19.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Everest Re Group, Ltd. (RE - Free Report) : This insurance and reinsurance company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.
Everest Re has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.59, compared with 15.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Belden Inc. (BDC - Free Report) : This signal transmission solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.
Belden has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.99, compared with 19.47 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
