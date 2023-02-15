We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.
Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN - Free Report) : This dermatology-focused medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.