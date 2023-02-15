Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 14th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 40.6% over the last 60 days.

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) : This airline company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN - Free Report) : This dermatology-focused medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO - Free Report) : This pharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH - Free Report) : This biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


