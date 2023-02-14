In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.
