Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE - Free Report) : This company that operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL - Free Report) : This lifestyle products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Swisscom AG (SCMWY - Free Report) : This telecommunication services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

