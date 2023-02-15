In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 14th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO - Free Report) : This franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.4% over the last 60 days.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Price and Consensus
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. price-consensus-chart | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Arcos Dorados has a PEG ratio of 1.15 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Quote
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 106.8% over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.15 compared with 0.17 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Quote
Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core & Main, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.62 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Core & Main, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Core & Main, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Core & Main, Inc. Quote
