New Strong Buy Stocks for February 15th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO - Free Report) : This company that provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital banking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


