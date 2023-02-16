We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 15th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Sony Group Corporation (SONY - Free Report) : This electronic equipment, instruments, and devices company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO - Free Report) : This company that provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.7% over the last 60 days.
Q2 Holdings, Inc. (QTWO - Free Report) : This cloud-based digital banking solutions company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.