Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

ABB Ltd Price and Consensus

ABB Ltd Price and Consensus

ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 1%.

ABB Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

ABB Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

ABB Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | ABB Ltd Quote

 

 

 

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


ABB Ltd (ABB) - free report >>

Published in

finance