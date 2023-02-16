In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
ABB Ltd (ABB) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
ABB Ltd (ABB) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 15th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:
Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price and Consensus
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
Insight Enterprises’ shares gained 25.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Insight Enterprises, Inc. Price
Insight Enterprises, Inc. price | Insight Enterprises, Inc. Quote
ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.
ABB Ltd Price and Consensus
ABB Ltd price-consensus-chart | ABB Ltd Quote
ABB’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ABB Ltd Price
ABB Ltd price | ABB Ltd Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.