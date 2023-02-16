Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 15th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 15th:

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT - Free Report) : This information technology hardware, software and services solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Insight Enterprises’ shares gained 25.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) : This company that engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.6% over the last 60 days.

ABB’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

