Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc Price and Consensus

HSBC Holdings plc price-consensus-chart | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

HSBC Holdings’ shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

HSBC Holdings plc Price

HSBC Holdings plc Price

HSBC Holdings plc price | HSBC Holdings plc Quote

 

 

Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer packaged goods company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Post Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Post Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote

Post’s shares gained 0.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Post Holdings, Inc. Price

Post Holdings, Inc. Price

Post Holdings, Inc. price | Post Holdings, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Post Holdings, Inc. (POST) - free report >>

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) - free report >>

Published in

finance