Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 16th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:
HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC - Free Report) : This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.3% over the last 60 days.
HSBC Holdings’ shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Post Holdings, Inc. (POST - Free Report) : This consumer packaged goods company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.9% over the last 60 days.
Post’s shares gained 0.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
