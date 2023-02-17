We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF - Free Report) : This company that offers health and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR - Free Report) : This environmental services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.