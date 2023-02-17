Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Buy Stocks for February 17th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF - Free Report) : This company that offers health and wellness products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR - Free Report) : This environmental services company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.


