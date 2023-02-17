In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
