Image: Shutterstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

HBT Financial, Inc. (HBT - Free Report) : This holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

HBT Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

HBT Financial, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kirin Holdings Co. Dividend Yield (TTM)

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


