In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Herbalife LTD. (HLF) - free report >>
Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Herbalife LTD. (HLF) - free report >>
Vertex Energy, Inc (VTNR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 17th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:
Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR - Free Report) : This environmental services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.
Vertex Energy, Inc Price and Consensus
Vertex Energy, Inc price-consensus-chart | Vertex Energy, Inc Quote
Vertex Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Vertex Energy, Inc PE Ratio (TTM)
Vertex Energy, Inc pe-ratio-ttm | Vertex Energy, Inc Quote
Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.
Kirin Holdings Co. Price and Consensus
Kirin Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
Kirin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.70, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Kirin Holdings Co. PE Ratio (TTM)
Kirin Holdings Co. pe-ratio-ttm | Kirin Holdings Co. Quote
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF - Free Report) : This company that offers health and wellness products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.
Herbalife LTD. Price and Consensus
Herbalife LTD. price-consensus-chart | Herbalife LTD. Quote
Herbalife Nutrition has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 19.74 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Herbalife LTD. PE Ratio (TTM)
Herbalife LTD. pe-ratio-ttm | Herbalife LTD. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.