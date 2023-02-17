Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 17th:

Vertex Energy, Inc. (VTNR - Free Report) : This environmental services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29% over the last 60 days.

Vertex Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.16, compared with 15.50 for the industry. The company possesses a  Value Score  of B.

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Kirin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.70, compared with 28.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF - Free Report) : This company that offers health and wellness products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.4% over the last 60 days.

Herbalife Nutrition has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.10, compared with 19.74 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


