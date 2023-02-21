3 Reasons Why a Market Pullback May be Coming

2023’s Scorching Hot Start Regarding the U.S. stock market, 2023 has been the polar opposite of 2022. 2022 saw the stock market steadily trend lower, while technology, biotech, and small caps led the way down – meanwhile, slower-moving “safer” stocks outperformed. Thus far in 2023, tech is once again leading the market (this time higher) as a risk-on mood returns. In fact, the Nasdaq 100 ETF ( is up 13.10% year to date. Electronic vehicle maker QQQ Quick Quote QQQ - Free Report) Tesla (is up a mind-blowing 100% since hitting lows last month (yes, you read that right). TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Meanwhile, Cathy Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF ( which rose to superstardom during the last bull cycle only to be crushed in 2022, is up 34% in 2023. ARKK Quick Quote ARKK - Free Report) , Can the Strength on Wall Street Continue? While the solid start for 2023 is a welcome sign for investors, the key is to look forward. In the short term, there are some signs that the market may need to pull back or digest gains at the very least, including: Two of the most followed sentiment indicators show signs that bears that may have overstayed their welcome are capitulating. The CNN Fear & Greed Index, a sentiment gauge that combines seven different indicators to distinguish what “emotion” is driving the market, has flashed a “greed signal” for over a month. The American Association of Individual Investors’ (AAII), another closely followed sentiment gauge, recently flipped from bears making up the majority to bulls making up the majority. This week marks the first consecutive two-week stretch in which bulls outweighed bears in more than one year. While the sentiment indicators should not be used in a stand-alone manner and are not a timing device, the data should raise investors’ antennas. As legendary General George S Patton once warned, “If everyone is thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking Sentiment: How strong have stocks been? The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index ETF is up 6 out of 7 weeks thus far in 2023. While market leaders like Tesla haven’t shown any signs of slowing yet, they are reaching frothy-like levels. Tesla is up every single week this year but is now approaching the underside of its 200-day moving average – an area where it broke down from in late 2022. No Market Goes Straight Up: Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Conversely, many stocks, such as Meta Platforms (and META Quick Quote META - Free Report) Fastly (have seen strong moves post-earnings. While it is overall a positive development to see investors applaud earnings for a change, some digestion after such significant moves is warranted. FSLY Quick Quote FSLY - Free Report) , Image Source: Zacks Investment Researc The 50-day moving average tends to act like a bungee cord. When stocks get too stretched, they usually must pullback through price or time so that the moving average can catch up. Though U.S. stocks tend to march higher over the long haul, late February has been a rare weak spot over the years. Since 1950, the second half of February has been negative on average. After the blistering start the major U.S. Indexes have had thus far, a pullback or sideways digestion would make sense at this juncture. Late February Seasonality: Conclusion Knowing your time frame is a critical attribute investors need to navigate the market successfully. Stocks have had a multi-week run, we are in the middle of a seasonally weak period, and sentiment is getting hot. For short-term investors, now is not the time to chase. On the contrary, mid to longer-term investors should stay the course. U.S. stock markets rarely have two consecutive down years, the pre-presidential election years tend to be the strongest from a seasonality perspective, and longer-term bullish technical indicators are triggering. For example, the S&P 500 Index ETF ( just flashed a bullish “golden cross.” SPY Quick Quote SPY - Free Report) , Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Regardless of the time frame, a pullback here should be welcomed by investors to work off excess bullishness and set up new buy zones. As always, patience is a virtue.
Image: Bigstock
3 Reasons Why a Market Pullback May be Coming
2023’s Scorching Hot Start
Regarding the U.S. stock market, 2023 has been the polar opposite of 2022. 2022 saw the stock market steadily trend lower, while technology, biotech, and small caps led the way down – meanwhile, slower-moving “safer” stocks outperformed. Thus far in 2023, tech is once again leading the market (this time higher) as a risk-on mood returns. In fact, the Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ - Free Report) is up 13.10% year to date. Electronic vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) is up a mind-blowing 100% since hitting lows last month (yes, you read that right).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Meanwhile, Cathy Wood’s Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK - Free Report) , which rose to superstardom during the last bull cycle only to be crushed in 2022, is up 34% in 2023.
Can the Strength on Wall Street Continue?
While the solid start for 2023 is a welcome sign for investors, the key is to look forward. In the short term, there are some signs that the market may need to pull back or digest gains at the very least, including:
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Conversely, many stocks, such as Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) and Fastly (FSLY - Free Report) , have seen strong moves post-earnings. While it is overall a positive development to see investors applaud earnings for a change, some digestion after such significant moves is warranted.
Image Source: Zacks Investment ResearcThe 50-day moving average tends to act like a bungee cord. When stocks get too stretched, they usually must pullback through price or time so that the moving average can catch up.
Conclusion
Knowing your time frame is a critical attribute investors need to navigate the market successfully. Stocks have had a multi-week run, we are in the middle of a seasonally weak period, and sentiment is getting hot. For short-term investors, now is not the time to chase. On the contrary, mid to longer-term investors should stay the course. U.S. stock markets rarely have two consecutive down years, the pre-presidential election years tend to be the strongest from a seasonality perspective, and longer-term bullish technical indicators are triggering. For example, the S&P 500 Index ETF (SPY - Free Report) , just flashed a bullish “golden cross.”
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Regardless of the time frame, a pullback here should be welcomed by investors to work off excess bullishness and set up new buy zones. As always, patience is a virtue.