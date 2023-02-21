Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (INSP - Free Report) : This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 44.8% over the last 60 days.

Inspire Medical’s shares gained 19.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Bunzl plc (BZLFY - Free Report) : This distribution and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Bunzl’s shares gained 1.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 2.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

