New Strong Buy Stocks for February 22nd
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
PBF Energy Inc. (PBF - Free Report) : This company engages in refining and supplying petroleum products has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.9% over the last 60 days.
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) : This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA - Free Report) : This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
Chuy's Holdings, Inc. (CHUY - Free Report) : This full-service restaurant company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.