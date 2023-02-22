In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG - Free Report) : This company which owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Voya Financial, Inc. (VOYA - Free Report) : This retirement, investment, and employee benefits company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.
