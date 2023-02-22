In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:
Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company Price and Consensus
Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Graphic Packaging Holding Company PEG Ratio (TTM)
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.2 % over the last 60 days.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus
Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Core & Main, Inc. Price and Consensus
Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Core & Main, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.