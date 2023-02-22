Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK - Free Report) : This company which provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Graphic Packaging has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) : This producer of shell eggs carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 91.2 % over the last 60 days.

Cal-Maine Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.18 compared with 0.28 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Core & Main, Inc. (CNM - Free Report) : This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main has a PEG ratio of 0.64 compared with 1.98 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

