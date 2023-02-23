In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd
Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:
Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) : This heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This premier installation contractor for insulation for residential and commercial builders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.
