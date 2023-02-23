Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Trane Technologies plc (TT - Free Report) : This heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus

Trane Technologies plc Price and Consensus

Trane Technologies plc price-consensus-chart | Trane Technologies plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Trane Technologies plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trane Technologies plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trane Technologies plc dividend-yield-ttm | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP - Free Report) : This premier installation contractor for insulation for residential and commercial builders has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. Price and Consensus

Installed Building Products, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.3%.

Installed Building Products, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Installed Building Products, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Installed Building Products, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Installed Building Products, Inc. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) - free report >>

Trane Technologies plc (TT) - free report >>

Published in

construction