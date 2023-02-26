We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Buy Stocks for February 24th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:
Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) : This exploration stage company that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.
Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) : This distributor of agricultural, forestry and construction equipment has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.9% over the last 60 days.
LCNB Corp. (LCNB - Free Report) : This financial holding company for LCNB National Bank has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.