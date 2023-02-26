In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Talking About Headwinds and Tailwinds
In 2022, headwinds weighed on lofty large cap U.S. stock index valuations. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to talk more about that and give us an update on “Fair Value”.
1. What were those major headwinds?
2. Are they still in play?
3. Are stock traders looking over those headwinds?
4. Is the S&P 500 at “Fair Value” then?
5. So, is there an index recovery going on here?
6. What role is the recession narrative playing in this?
7. Bottom line, is the main market concern still the economy?
8. Does the Ukraine situation also pressure stocks?
9. 2 year Treasuries have hit levels not seen since November. That has to be pressuring stocks correct?
10. As far as stocks you’re watching. You’ve written that the message from the latest late JAN 2023 Zacks Industry Ranks is Consumer Staples stocks firmly lead at Very Attractive. Among them Swatch Group AG (SWGAY - Free Report) . Next in line, the Industrials, and Utilities. There you’ve chosen Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS - Free Report) and National Grid Transco (NGG - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, talking about “Fair Value”
With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.