Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL - Free Report) : This exploration stage company that engages in the exploration and development of resource projects and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.4% over the last 60 days.

Piedmont’s shares gained 17% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Textron’s shares gained 3.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 1.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Embecta’s shares gained 27.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

