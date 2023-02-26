In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:
Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.
Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.94, compared with 17.95 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.
Textron has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.10, compared with 19.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.
Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.57, compared with 19.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
