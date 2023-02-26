Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY - Free Report) : This integrated telecommunication services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.94, compared with 17.95 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score  of A.

Textron Inc. (TXT - Free Report) : This company that operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Textron has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 15.10, compared with 19.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Embecta Corp. (EMBC - Free Report) : This medical device company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.6% over the last 60 days.

Embecta has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 13.57, compared with 19.00 for the S&P 500. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


